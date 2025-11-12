Valley veterans honored during pinning ceremony in Harlingen
A Tuesday ceremony honored 62 veterans from the Rio Grande Valley.
The veterans received a ceremonial pin honoring their service during the event in Harlingen.
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez hosted the event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2410.
Los Indios native Jaime Sanchez was among the veterans who were honored.
“We'll always be veterans regardless of when we went, when we came out, we will always be veterans until the day I die,” Sanchez said. “I have a military funeral planned when I pass."
