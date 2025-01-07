Valley-wide fitness challenge to help promote healthy lifestyle

A Valley-wide fitness challenge is returning for the 16th year.

Participants looking to stick to their New Year's fitness goals will find discounted classes and prizes along the way.

At first, Aliber Garza's family thought him working out was strange.

Now with the upcoming Challenge RGV, he wants an active lifestyle to become part of the norm in the Rio Grande Valley, and something people in the community can use to come together.

"They're working out with others, they have the motivation to keep coming," Garza said.

Garza is a trainer at CrossFit Grande Valley in Edinburg.

On Saturday morning at Linear Park in Brownsville, people can weigh in for the start of the challenge and get access to discounted or free workout classes and food from a list of sponsors and win prizes in the end.

"For every participant that loses five percent, they get a $5 gift card. So if they lose 10 percent, they get a $10 gift card. So even if you don't win the overall thing, you're still incentivized for your weight loss," UT Health Houston Research Coordinator Rebecca Lozoya said.

An incentive that is helping tackle a much greater problem, obesity, coupled with other chronic diseases in the Valley.

"If we were to tackle that earlier on, you know what I mean, this challenge is a perfect introduction," Garza said.

The first weigh-in will be in Brownsville, and the following one will be at Edinburg City Hall on January 25.

If you're interested in signing up, click here.