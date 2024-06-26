Valley youth taking part in Edinburg Teen Police Academy

Nearly two dozen high school students are taking part in the Edinburg Police Department's inaugural Teen Police Academy.

The two-day academy kicked off on Tuesday.

While the group won't get to put on a police uniform right out the gate, police say it could help guide their decision to one day patrol the streets.

The teens participate in scenarios such as conducting a traffic a stop, and mock crime scenes.

“By building that relationship now, you get everybody on the same page to protect the community,” Edinburg police spokesman Robert Torres said.

The teen police academy is free, and classes will also be held in July.

Click here for more information on other programs offered by the Edinburg Police Academy.

