Vehicle collision with lift machine causing traffic jam in Brownsville
No injuries were reported Monday after a portable bucket lift collided with a tractor-trailer in Brownsville.
The collision is causing a traffic jam in front of the restaurant Surfing Crab on 2500 Frontage Road, according to a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department.
According to the fire department, a portable bucket lift was being hauled by a truck when it lost control and collided with the tractor-trailer.
The collision caused the trailer hauling the lift to flip over.
Officials have not said by when the scene should be clear.
