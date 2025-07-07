x

Vehicle collision with lift machine causing traffic jam in Brownsville

1 hour 15 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 12:53 PM July 07, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: Brownsville Fire Department

No injuries were reported Monday after a portable bucket lift collided with a tractor-trailer in Brownsville.

The collision is causing a traffic jam in front of the restaurant Surfing Crab on 2500 Frontage Road, according to a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department.

According to the fire department, a portable bucket lift was being hauled by a truck when it lost control and collided with the tractor-trailer.

The collision caused the trailer hauling the lift to flip over. 

Officials have not said by when the scene should be clear. 

