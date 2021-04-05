Vehicle title and registration waiver ends next week

A temporary waiver on vehicle title and registration requirements that was issued last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will end next week.

The waiver will end Wednesday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m., the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced in a Monday news release.

“The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles reminds Texans to complete any overdue transactions now, “the news release stated. “After April 14, 2021, law enforcement may begin issuing citations to motorists operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or current registration receipt. There is no grace period after the April 14, 2021 deadline.”

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services, according to the news release:

• Initial vehicle registration.

• Vehicle registration renewal.

• Vehicle titling.

• Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.

• 30-day temporary permits.

Those wanting to renew their vehicle registration can do so online at TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov, by mail or in person by contacting your local county tax office to check hours and locations.

Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements, the release stated.