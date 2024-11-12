Veterans Day celebrated across the Valley

On Monday, Veterans Day events across the Rio Grande Valley thanked and honored those who’ve served their country.

Ceremonies included a flag laying ceremony at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission — the only cemetery in the Valley dedicated to veterans.

During the event, families placed American flags at the grave sites of loved ones.

Organizers of that ceremony said it’s important to celebrate all service members.

Ceremonies were also held at McAllen and Harlingen.