x

Veterans Day celebrated across the Valley

Veterans Day celebrated across the Valley
6 hours 12 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, November 11 2024 Nov 11, 2024 November 11, 2024 6:10 PM November 11, 2024 in News - Local

On Monday, Veterans Day events across the Rio Grande Valley thanked and honored those who’ve served their country.

Ceremonies included a flag laying ceremony at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission — the only cemetery in the Valley dedicated to veterans.

During the event, families placed American flags at the grave sites of loved ones. 

Organizers of that ceremony said it’s important to celebrate all service members.

Ceremonies were also held at McAllen and Harlingen. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days