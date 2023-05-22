Victim identified in deadly crash in Donna

Officials with the Department of Public Safety released the name of a woman killed in a one-vehicle accident in Donna.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon near FM 493 and Mile 13. Investigators say the driver of a Ford F-150 lost control of the truck, veered off the road and hit a tree.

The passenger, identified as 57-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Donna, later died at the hospital. The driver also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS troopers are investigating the crash and have no revealed if the driver will face any charges.