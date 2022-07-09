Victim in fatal accident in Edinburg identified

Officials have released the identity of the 30-year-old man who died late Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle while he was skateboarding.

Police were called to the 800 block of North Closner Boulevard at 10 p.m. Thursday, where they found a man, identified as Richard Orlando Hernandez, lying in the middle of the roadway and a black 2010 Ford F-250 pickup truck stopped in the center lane.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man on skateboard dies after being struck by vehicle, Edinburg police say

According to a news release, Hernandez was riding his skateboard heading northbound in the center lane of North Closner Boulevard when he was struck by the Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The 17-year-old driver stopped and rendered aid to Hernandez until first responders arrived, the news release stated.