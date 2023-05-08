Victims in deadly Weslaco crash identified

The victims that died in a deadly vehicle crash in Weslaco have been identified.

The crash occurred on Friday, May 5, at East Interstate Highway 2.

Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was stalled with its emergency lights on the most out lane when a second vehicle approaching began to brake.

A third vehicle, a White Ford Focus, occupied by 36-year-old Martin Anthony Arroyo and 30-year-old Lisa Jo Rawlings, swerved left onto the middle lane to avoid impact. The Ford Focus was struck by a maroon Dodge Ram Pickup that was already in the center lane, according to a news release.

Arroyo succumbed to his injuries at the scene and Rawlings was airlifted to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries as well.

The crash remains under investigation.