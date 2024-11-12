Vietnam-era helicopter now on display at Brownsville park

A restored Vietnam era "Huey" helicopter sits up high at Brownsville's Veterans Park.

The helicopter, called “Esperanza,” was dedicated to the city Monday during a Veterans Day ceremony as a tribute to the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the military.

“It's been a labor, but a labor of love. A labor of dedication to bring this helicopter to Brownsville," retired U.S. Army veteran Larry Jokl said. “A lot of guys are very thankful for that helicopter, me included."

Jokl served in the Vietnam War as a medic. He said the helicopter has special meaning to him. It was used primarily as a medevac to carry wounded soldiers out of the battlefield.

“I ended up at one of these helicopters because I was wounded in combat, and taken out to the hope,” Jokl said.

The helicopter was shot twice in Vietnam, refurbished, and put back into service each time.

Aside from carrying the wounded, the Esperanza delivered water and ammo.

“The people who flew these helicopters deserve all the credit in the world because they would pick up wounded that we would patch up and get out to the hospital,” Jokl said. “What makes it special? Most of them survived."

Esperanza serves as a symbol not just for those who served in Vietnam, but all veterans.

The helicopter is mounted next to the memorial wall at Veterans Park, located at 2500 Central Blvd. in Brownsville.

Esperanza was purchased by the group Warriors United In Arms for more than 35 thousand dollars by donors whose parents served in the Vietnam War.

