Vipers Cruise to West Semifinal Win Over Texas Legends

EDINBURG, Texas (April 7, 2022) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-0) defeated the Texas Legends (1-1) 120-103 in the Western Conference semifinal round of the 2021-2022 NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel.

Houston Rockets Two-Way player Anthony Lamb went on a hot 8-0 run to kick off the quarter. RGV continued its hot streak until there was 3:18 left in the quarter which was when the Legends took its first lead of the game with a score of 18-17. Soon after, RGV went on an 11-0 run to take the lead back 28-18.

RGV kept the momentum going in the second quarter and extended its lead by 14 points with a score of 56-40. The lead was extended past the third quarter with a score of 85-67.

In the fourth quarter, Rio Grande Valley led by as many as 31 points with a score of 107-76. With 3:21 remaining in the quarter the visiting team narrowed down the Vipers lead to 19 points with a score of 111-92. Despite the Legends run, the Vipers secured a 120-103 victory.

Tyler Bey led the Vipers with a double-double (25 points and 12 rebounds). Houston Rockets Two-Way player Trevelin Queen also secured 25 points and seven assists. Lamb finished the game with 21 points and six assists. Marcus Foster hit 14 points and eight assists. Mfiondu Kabengele obtained a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Gerald Green came off the bench to score 12 points.

Texas was led by a double-double from Carlik Jones with 36 points and 14 assists. Moses Wright contributed 25 points and seven rebounds to the team. Justin Jackson finished the night with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Prior to the game, Queen was recognized as the 2021-22 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player. Vipers Head Coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah received the Dennis Johnson Trophy as the 2021-22 NBA G League Coach of the Year. General Manager Travis Stockbridge was named the 2021-22 NBA G League Basketball Executive of the Year.

RGV continues playoff contention at the Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30PM CT during the Western Conference finals round of the 2021-2022 NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel. The Vipers will take on the winner between the Agua Caliente Clippers and South Bay Lakers.