Virginia man charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Edinburg
A 32-year-old man from Virginia remains behind bars in connection with a Nov. 24 crash in Edinburg that killed a woman and hospitalized two other people, jail records show.
Julio Anibal Poveda Lopez was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, jail records show.
A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News identified Poveda Lopez as the driver of a Hyundai SUV that was traveling the wrong way on FM 2812 in Edinburg when the vehicle collided with a Honda Accord near Vista Bonita Drive on Nov. 24 at around 3:38 a.m.
The crash killed Itzel Rodriguez Limas, a passenger in the Honda vehicle, the complaint stated.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg woman killed in wrong-way crash
A news release previously sent out by the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the Honda Accord as the vehicle traveling the wrong way prior to the crash. The complaint says a GPS tracking device determined the Hyundai was the vehicle traveling the wrong way.
When DPS troopers Poveda Lopez at the scene, troopers noted “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the SUV,” as well as a “white powdery substance” under his nose. The complaint adds that the suspect also had slurred speech.
Two other men were hospitalized following the crash.
Bond for Poveda Lopez is set at $1.5 million.
