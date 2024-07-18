Virginia Senator Tim Kaine visits Brownsville to discuss fentanyl smuggling prevention efforts

FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2023. Political observers have already placed bets on Kaine, predicting the Democrat will glide into a third term as the junior U.S. Senator of Virginia, but Republicans vying for a chance to unseat the former vice presidential candidate say they see an opening with President Joe Biden at the top of November’s ticket. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Virginia senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine was in Brownsville Thursday as part of a border visit to spread awareness and discuss efforts to curb fentanyl from being smuggled into the country.

According to a news release from Kaine’s office, fentanyl overdose* are the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

Last year, Kaine helped get the bipartisan Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act signed into law.

The bill invests funds and resources along the border.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.