Virginia Senator Tim Kaine visits Brownsville to discuss fentanyl smuggling prevention efforts
Virginia senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine was in Brownsville Thursday as part of a border visit to spread awareness and discuss efforts to curb fentanyl from being smuggled into the country.
According to a news release from Kaine’s office, fentanyl overdose* are the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.
Last year, Kaine helped get the bipartisan Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act signed into law.
The bill invests funds and resources along the border.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
