Volunteers needed to help paint homes in Alton

The city of Alton is looking for volunteers to help paint homes in need of some sprucing up. They are looking for 60 people to help paint two homes in January.

"The more people that can come out, the better," Alton Assistant Director for Community Service Roel Hinojosa said.

It's part of Alton's Casita Bonita Program that is focused on helping people who can't afford to repaint their homes. Low income homeowners, ages 60 and older, can apply for the program.

"It's for our elderly community. They are still vital members of our community, so we would like to help them out as much as we can," Hinojosa said.

The deadline to apply is December 6th. For more information on how to apply or volunteer, click here.