Volunteers pick up 300 pounds of trash at SPI during beach cleanup

Two organizations came together on Saturday at South Padre Island, where about 30 volunteers spent two hours picking up 300 pounds of trash.

“I love to come and enjoy the beach, and it’s kind of sad how much trash there is,” volunteer Dominique Rodriguez said.

The event was hosted by the organizations Beach Advocates and SPI Beach Clean-Up.

The goal is not only to create a cleaner beach, but to also keep animals from getting hurt.

Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight says her organization sees a lot of injured turtles as a result of the trash during nesting season.

“South Padre Island is one of the few nesting beaches in the entire world for the critically endangered riddly sea turtle,” Knight said. “Cleaning up on the beach, covering your holes and making sure that the beach is clean and safe when you leave is even more important than it is in any other time of the year."

Organizers said they want beach goers to make it a habit to throw away trash every time they visit, a called it a small act that makes a big difference.

