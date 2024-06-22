Waco-area murder suspect arrested in Donna

A 39-year-old man arrested in Donna is awaiting extradition to the Waco area to face a homicide charge, according to police.

Armando Casiano, Jr. was arrested on Saturday morning at the Texas Inn, located on the 2000 block of East Frontage road, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.

Casiano has an active homicide warrant from the Bellmead Police Department near Waco, and was taken into custody at his hotel room, the release added.

Details of the crime Casiano is wanted in connection with were not provided by police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.