WATCH LIVE: DPS to discuss military surge during Operation Lone Star briefing

The Texas Department of Public Safety plans to discuss the military surge as part of Operation Lone Star during a weekly briefing in Weslaco Thursday morning.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Officials plan to discuss the mobilization of resources by the Texas Military Department, according to a news release from DPS.

During last week's briefing, officials focused on an increase of criminal activity on the border.

DPS started holding weekly briefings last month to give updates on Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star.