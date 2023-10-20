WATCH LIVE: Funeral escort for slain San Benito police officer Lt. Milton Resendez

Officials are getting ready to transport the body of slain San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez.

Resendez succumbed to his injuries following a Tuesday shooting that stemmed from a police chase in Cameron County.

Lt. Resendez’s body will be transported to the Buck Aschcraft Funeral Home in San Benito Friday between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Valley Baptist Medical Center through Business Highway 77. His body will be escorted by officers with the San Benito police and fire departments.

The city of San Benito is asking the public to avoid the area near the hospital to prevent traffic congestion during the escort.

Resendez’s family is asking anyone who wants to show their support to stand alongside the roads as a sign of respect.