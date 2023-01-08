WATCH LIVE: Republican National Committee to hold press conference in Mission on President Biden's border visit

Photo Credit: The White House

Republican National Committee Chairman NC chairman Ronna McDaniel will meet with Valley leaders Sunday in Mission in response to President Biden's visit to El Paso.

McDaniel and others in attendance will discuss Biden's border security plan and its effects on Texas's border communities.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed in this article as well as in our KRGV Facebook Page.