Texas Land Commissioner visiting Starr County land offered to Trump Administration

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham will be visiting the Rio Grande Valley and giving a tour of land in Starr County that could be a big part of President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan.

The Texas General Land Office offered the piece of land to the incoming Trump Administration to build a migrant detention facility.

The land would be specifically for those who are set to be deported.

Both Democratic and Republican parties in Starr County gave very different opinions on what this 14 hundred acre piece of property the state bought should be used for.

Tuesday's visit by Buckingham will officially mark the start of construction of this new section of border wall along the Rio Grande.

The state announced they purchased a 1,400 acre ranch near La Casita for nearly $4 million. In the letter sent out, Commissioner Buckingham also mentioned the possibility of leasing land to the Trump Administration.

The Starr County Republican Party Chair, Toni Trevino, sees this as an opportunity for more jobs in the area.

"Starr county suffers from a lack of good paying jobs, so for me, I look at this as an opportunity to potentially have good paying jobs into Starr County, where people will be working directly for the government with really great benefits," Trevino said.

While some neighbors among the Republican Party see this as a possibility for potential growth, Starr County Democratic Chair Jessica Vera says the new construction is nothing more than a publicity stunt for the state.

"I think it's a publicity stunt, because the border wall is barely done, and it's under Biden's Administration. If you go over to the west side of the county, you can clearly see it from Highway 83, but now they are having a kickoff event and I feel it's a publicity stunt to attract attention to the potential of having a concentration camp," Vera said.

There has been no word yet on whether the Trump Administration will take up the state's offer just yet to build that deportation facility.