WATCH LIVE: The 2025 McAllen Holiday Parade
Channel 5 News will be airing the McAllen Holiday Parade at 6 p.m.
The parade will air on 5.2 Somos El Valle and also on the KRGV website, Facebook and YouTube page.
The parade is scheduled to end at around 7:30 p.m.
