WATCH LIVE: Tornado watch issued across the Valley
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Zapata, Willacy, Brooks, Jim Hogg and Kenedy counties that will last until Thursday, June 20 at 7 a.m.
The tornado watch comes as more rounds of rain are expected tonight as the rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Alberto continue to move through the Rio Grande Valley.
That rain will be heavy at times, and a Flood Watch continues for the Valley through Thursday afternoon.
More rain is still expected Thursday morning, but by the afternoon that rain coverage should be more scattered.
