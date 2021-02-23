x

WATCH LIVE: UTRGV holds memorial service for Lew Hill

By: KRGV staff

Lew Hill, the head coach of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men's basketball team, passed away on Feb. 7 at the age of 55.

College Basketball World Mourns Death of Lew Hill

Lew Hill, UTRGV Men's Basketball Coach Has Died at 55

