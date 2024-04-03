WATCH LIVE: Washington officials attend ribbon-cutting for Brownsville bridge expansion

Officials from Washington D.C., including Senator John Cornyn, visit Brownsville for the ribbon-cutting at the Veterans International Bridge.

Four new lanes are now open at the bridge for vehicle traffic. The bridge also has 8 new secondary inspection stations.

The improvements were made possible through Senator Cornyn's Donation Acceptance Program, also known as DAP. It allows for public and private entities to partner with government agencies to help fund these projects.