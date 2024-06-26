Water expert: Rain from Tropical Storm Alberto only brought a week's worth of water to the Valley

Farmers and ranchers continue facing a summer with dried up water supplies.

RGV Feed and Seed Owner Jesse Cervantes said he just hired two new employees that got laid off when Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers — the last remaining sugar mill in Texas — closed in February due to historically low water levels at the Valley’s water reservoirs.

Tropical Storm Alberto brought several inches of rain in a short span of time over the Valley. Some of that water reached the reservoir at Falcon Lake.

“We need a lot more rain than this,” Sonny Hinojosa, a water advocate for Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2, said.

Hinojosa said the water amount that made it into the reservoir will be split between the U.S. and Mexico.

Based on calculations, the amount of water added by the storm was enough to last a week in the Valley.

The amount of water the U.S. owns in its reservoirs along the river is just over 18% capacity.

Hinojosa says on average, the communities fed by the two reservoirs use 21,000 acre feet of water a week.

The storm brought in 24,000 acre feet of water, leaving less water for farmers and ranchers.

