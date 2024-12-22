Water service disruption affecting residents near Rio Grande City

Photo credit: MGN Online

A major water leak that’s been repaired is still disrupting services in the community of Las Lomas, according to a social media post from Rio Grande City.

On Friday night, the city reported a major water leak in front of the Rio Grande City multipurpose building was affecting residents and businesses.

The leak was repaired on Saturday afternoon, and water supply was restored later that day, the city announced.

On Sunday morning, the city said water loss from the leak prevented the water tank at the Las Lomas community from filling up.

“Residents please be mindful of water consumption as we continue to monitor and resolve this issue,” the city said in a social media post.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.