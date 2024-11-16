Weapon recovered at Hanna High School in Brownsville
Brownsville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus H. Chavez released a statement on Facebook that a weapon was recovered at Hanna High School on Friday.
Chavez said they received information regarding a potential weapon on campus. The campus security team and the Brownsville ISD Police Department swiftly investigated the situation and were able to locate the weapon.
Chavez said at no time were any students or staff at the high school in danger.
"We take any potential threats to campus safety very seriously and acted quickly to ensure the well-being of everyone at our school," Chavez said.
Chavez did not say what type of weapon was recovered and if a student was taken into custody.
