Weslaco bridge closed until further notice for safety concerns
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and the city of Weslaco announced a bridge closure on North Bridge Avenue, north of Sugar Cane Drive.
According to a news release, the closure is a precautionary measure due to safety reasons and will remain in effect until further notice. Residents are urged to seek alternative routes and plan accordingly to avoid delays.
