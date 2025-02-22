x

Weslaco bridge closed until further notice for safety concerns

8 hours 14 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, February 22 2025 Feb 22, 2025 February 22, 2025 2:56 PM February 22, 2025 in News - Local

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and the city of Weslaco announced a bridge closure on North Bridge Avenue, north of Sugar Cane Drive.

According to a news release, the closure is a precautionary measure due to safety reasons and will remain in effect until further notice. Residents are urged to seek alternative routes and plan accordingly to avoid delays.

