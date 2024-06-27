Weslaco crews mowing laws to prevent mosquitoes
With standing water and high grass brought by recent rains, Weslaco residents say they’re worried about mosquitoes in the area.
Weslaco city crews were spotted on Wednesday mowing grass along canals and weedy lots to control the mosquito populations.
Crews also sprayed against mosquito larvae.
With months of hurricane season left to go, city crews are also busy clearing out drains.
In anticipation of more rain in the coming weeks, Weslaco city officials say they want people to also do their part. Health experts say 80% of mosquito control efforts can be done by homeowners.
“If the city does have to go out and public works has to mow that lawn for them, then there is a… fine that's owed to the city for the mowing of their property,” Weslaco city spokeswoman Jasmine Rico Joens said.
Officials are asking everyone to also dump out any standing water, treat your swimming pools with larvicide — and if you have pets, heartworm medicine can help keep them safe.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News Video
