Weslaco East head football coach reprimanded by school board

Weslaco East High School Head Football Coach Michael Burget is keeping his job after the school board reprimanded him during a Monday meeting.

On Monday, Weslaco ISD school board trustees met during the meeting to discuss “the investigation findings per the Level III grievance held on June 18, 2024, and legal counsel recommendations for potential disciplinary actions on investigation findings,” according to the school board agenda.

Following the meeting, Weslaco ISD Superintendent Dr. Richard Rivera confirmed to Channel 5 News that the school board discussed reprimanding Burget after a grievance was filed against him.

Rivera declined to provide details regarding the grievance, adding that firing Burget was never an option for the district.

“The agenda item never said anything about termination,” Rivera said. “… There will be reprimands for not only him, but several other coaches that were involved in the grievance."

According to Rivera, Burget will stay with the district for the rest of the year. He has been with Weslaco East High School since 2006, and was promoted to head football coach in 2013.

The agenda for the Monday meeting also listed “deliberation with legal counsel regarding the investigation findings into board member misconduct” as part of the closed meeting portion.

Channel 5 News filed public information requests to find out more about the misconduct and Burget’s grievance.