Weslaco High School principal shares goals for new school year

Students from band, dance, softball and football teams at Weslaco High School gathered at Bobby Lackey Stadium to show their school spirit as a new school year begins.

Over 2,000 Weslaco High School students returned to the classroom on Monday.

Weslaco High School Principal Yvette Morales says last year they had a very successful school year with academics, athletics and the fine arts program.

Morales says she hopes to continue the success this school year.

"One of [the goals] is to ensure our campus is safe. Another one is that we have our students come to school every day, attendance is very, very important. The other one is that we build positive relationships with our communities," Morales said.

Morales says this year they expanded some of their CTE courses and added more classes to their nursing, welding and cosmetology classes.