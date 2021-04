Weslaco police asks for public's help in locating missing man

Weslaco police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen March 27.

Police say 66-year-old Jose Luis Suarez was last seen at about 5 p.m.

Suarez is described as a man about 5'4" in height weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about Suarez's whereabouts is asked to call 956-968-8591.