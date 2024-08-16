Weslaco police officers warning parents of extortion scams targeting children

The Weslaco Police Department is warning people of online scams targeting children.

Police are saying these are “sophisticated” scams that include extortion, sextortion, and fraudulent demands for money.

The Weslaco Police Department says predators are targeting kids with a fake online identity to gain their trust, and then ask for inappropriate photos.

The children are then blackmailed by the scammers.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said there are several signs to watch out for if your child is a victim of a similar scam.

“Sudden behavioral changes – dropping out of sports, withdrawing from their friends, just wanting to be alone, isolation, those kinds of things are indicators that there's something else going on,” Rivera said.

Those who believe their children are being blackmailed are urged to contact the McAllen FBI office at 956-984-6300.