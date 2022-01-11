Weslaco police searching for missing teen boy

Weslaco police asked for the public's help locating a teen boy last seen Monday afternoon.

Ruben Isidro Galvan, 17, was last seen on Jan. 10 at about 2:30 p.m. near the Whataburger located at 1500 East Business Highway 83, in Weslaco, police say.

Galvan was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, white pants with printed money, and he was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on Galvan's whereabouts is asked to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.

Contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477 or use the P3 Tips phone app to remain anonymous.