Weslaco Resident Concerned about Recycling Overflow

WESLACO – A Weslaco woman is concerned a recycling overflow will clutter the drains.

Resident Santos Pena says recycling is part of her weekly routine.

She says piles of plastic and cardboard were stacked nearly as high as the recycling dumpsters.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas reached out to the Weslaco recycling manager, Adrian Burciaga, about the issue.

He says the bins are checked every other day and are emptied as soon as possible.

Pena says she will be present at the Weslaco city meeting on Tuesday to find out if the city can add more recycling bins for residents.

Recycling Centers in Weslaco

City of Weslaco Recycling Center - 1912 Joe Stephens Avenue

Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Center - 301 Railroad Street

Mayor Pablo Pena Park - 300 North Airport Drive