Weslaco's Madelynn Cantu earns top Texas 6A softball honor after leading team to state title

Screengrab from Weslaco ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — Weslaco pitcher Madelynn Cantu was named player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team.

Cantu was 30-5 with a 1.98 earned run average. The sophomore right-hander for the Weslaco High School Lady Panthers had 196 strikeouts in 195 2/3 innings with only 29 walks.

The Lady Panthers were 37-6 and won their first state title in June, becoming the first ever softball state champions for the area.

Cantu won both state tournament games.

READ MORE: Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship

The Lady Panthers' softball coach, Mario Rodriguez, was also awarded Coach of the Year.

Below is the full list for the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team, distributed by The Associated Press:

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Madelynn Cantu, Weslaco, soph.; Cameryn Harrison, Katy, sr.; Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood, sr.

Catcher: Lille Hope Gaudio, Mansfield Legacy, fr.

First Baseman: Brook Wells, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, sr.

Second baseman: Leilani Garcia, Humble Kingwood, jr.

Shortstop: Isabel Cruz, New Braunfels, sr.

Third baseman: Dania Durr, Midway, sr.

Outfielders: Kelsey Mathis, Midway, sr.; Ashtyn Reichhardt, Katy, sr.; Ava Jolley, Humble Kingwood, sr.

Utility: Natalie Moreaux, Mansfield Legacy, jr.

Player of the year: Cantu, Weslaco

Coach of the year: Mario Rodriguez, Weslaco

___

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Arlette Hernandez, La Joya, jr.; Finley Montgomery, Denton Guyer, soph.; Hunter Quentel, Humble Kingwood, fr.

Catcher: Riley Cassiday, El Paso Pebble Hills, jr.

First baseman: Elizabeth Craig, Weslaco, sr.

Second baseman: Mia Rodriguez, Weslaco, sr.

Shortstop: Addyson Sheppard, Humble Kingwood, jr.

Third baseman: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove, sr.

Outfielders: Kelsey Martin, Pearland, sr.; Kayla Santiago, Wylie, jr.; Kylie Wilson, Deer Park, sr.

Utility: Lexi Clark, Frenship, jr.

___

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers: Ashley Pemberton, Rockwall, sr.; Haiden Anderson, Dripping Springs, sr.; Sadie Beck, Keller, sr.

Catcher: Roma Nunez, Weslaco, sr.

First baseman: Montgomery Henderson, Katy, jr.

Second baseman: Addie King, Allen, fr.

Shortstop: Bri Duffey, Royse City, soph.

Third baseman: Aundrea Wilson, North Forney, jr.

Outfielders: Emma King, Clear Spring, sr.; Jocelyn Briseno, Alvin, jr.; Kaylee Schweitzer, Pearland, jr.

Utility: Braelyn Daniels, Fort Bend Ridge Point, jr.