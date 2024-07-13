Weslaco's Madelynn Cantu earns top Texas 6A softball honor after leading team to state title
LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — Weslaco pitcher Madelynn Cantu was named player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team.
Cantu was 30-5 with a 1.98 earned run average. The sophomore right-hander for the Weslaco High School Lady Panthers had 196 strikeouts in 195 2/3 innings with only 29 walks.
The Lady Panthers were 37-6 and won their first state title in June, becoming the first ever softball state champions for the area.
Cantu won both state tournament games.
The Lady Panthers' softball coach, Mario Rodriguez, was also awarded Coach of the Year.
Below is the full list for the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team, distributed by The Associated Press:
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Madelynn Cantu, Weslaco, soph.; Cameryn Harrison, Katy, sr.; Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood, sr.
Catcher: Lille Hope Gaudio, Mansfield Legacy, fr.
First Baseman: Brook Wells, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, sr.
Second baseman: Leilani Garcia, Humble Kingwood, jr.
Shortstop: Isabel Cruz, New Braunfels, sr.
Third baseman: Dania Durr, Midway, sr.
Outfielders: Kelsey Mathis, Midway, sr.; Ashtyn Reichhardt, Katy, sr.; Ava Jolley, Humble Kingwood, sr.
Utility: Natalie Moreaux, Mansfield Legacy, jr.
Player of the year: Cantu, Weslaco
Coach of the year: Mario Rodriguez, Weslaco
___
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Arlette Hernandez, La Joya, jr.; Finley Montgomery, Denton Guyer, soph.; Hunter Quentel, Humble Kingwood, fr.
Catcher: Riley Cassiday, El Paso Pebble Hills, jr.
First baseman: Elizabeth Craig, Weslaco, sr.
Second baseman: Mia Rodriguez, Weslaco, sr.
Shortstop: Addyson Sheppard, Humble Kingwood, jr.
Third baseman: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove, sr.
Outfielders: Kelsey Martin, Pearland, sr.; Kayla Santiago, Wylie, jr.; Kylie Wilson, Deer Park, sr.
Utility: Lexi Clark, Frenship, jr.
___
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers: Ashley Pemberton, Rockwall, sr.; Haiden Anderson, Dripping Springs, sr.; Sadie Beck, Keller, sr.
Catcher: Roma Nunez, Weslaco, sr.
First baseman: Montgomery Henderson, Katy, jr.
Second baseman: Addie King, Allen, fr.
Shortstop: Bri Duffey, Royse City, soph.
Third baseman: Aundrea Wilson, North Forney, jr.
Outfielders: Emma King, Clear Spring, sr.; Jocelyn Briseno, Alvin, jr.; Kaylee Schweitzer, Pearland, jr.
Utility: Braelyn Daniels, Fort Bend Ridge Point, jr.
