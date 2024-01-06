Wife of San Benito cyclist killed by alleged distracted driver speaks out

A San Benito woman is remembering her husband of 40 years for the love he had for his family.

Tears slowly ran down Marisela Villarreal's face as she spoke about her late husband, Rodrigo Villarreal.

The 59-year-old was on his bike when he was struck by a vehicle driven by an alleged distracted driver on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“I love him so much, and I will continue loving him all my life until the day we are together again,” Marisela said.

Rodrigo was on his bike looking for scrap metal to sell and buy food for the family prior to the crash, Marisela said.

“He was bringing us bread, he was bringing us food,” Marisela said. “At times we didn't have anything to eat, and he would give up his food for us.”

Marisela and Rodrigo had six children and 28 grandchildren. She said Rodrigo was her rock and sole provider. She's now struggling to pay for a funeral to give him a proper goodbye.

“I don't know what I am going to do, I depended on him,” Marisela said.

Marisela also had a message for the driver who made her a widow:

“I forgive him… but he killed my husband,” Marisela said.

DPS is investigating the crash. Channel 5 News reached out to them to ask if the driver would face any charges and were told an update may be provided on Monday.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Marisela with the funeral expenses.