Willacy County holding drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Raymondville High School

Willacy County's first COVID-19 vaccine clinic is happening Friday at Raymondville High School.

Starting at 9 a.m., 780 vaccines will be administered. Pre-registration is now underway for eligible Tier 1A and Tier 1B groups.

Eligible residents must pick up a voucher at any doctor's office in Willacy County, fill it out, and bring it to the EMS station located at 693 S. 7th Street in Raymondville, according to Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres.

"What we've done is we've issued vouchers to all our local physicians and the people can swing by, pick one up at the doctors office, fill it out and then come by the EMS station," Torres said.

Torres says once at the EMS station, officials will review the voucher, process it, and issue a different voucher with an appointment time for Friday's drive-thru clinic.