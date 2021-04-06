Willacy County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

Willacy County on Monday reported seven new cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr.

The county received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services about the case over the last week.

The cases were confirmed on the following days:

March 31, 2021 2 new cases

April 1,2021 3 new cases

April 2, 2021 0 new cases

April 3, 2021 2 new cases

The county has a total of 2,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the news release.