Willacy County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

13 hours 49 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, April 05 2021 Apr 5, 2021 April 05, 2021 4:38 PM April 05, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Willacy County on Monday reported seven new cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. 

The county received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services about the case over the last week.

The cases were confirmed on the following days:

  •           March 31, 2021          2 new cases
  •           April 1,2021                3 new cases
  •           April 2, 2021               0 new cases
  •           April 3, 2021               2 new cases

The county has a total of 2,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the news release. 

