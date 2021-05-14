Willacy County Sheriff's Office IDs man killed in auto-ped crash

The victim in a fatal hit and run that occurred in Willacy County was identified by authorities.

Martin Benjamin Peña, 52, was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday, May 12 at the Intersection of Interstate 69 Northbound Frontage Road and Spur 56, the Willacy county Sheriff’s Office announced.

The cause of death in unknown but foul play is suspected, the department said in a Thursday social media post.

Investigators with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office and The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

Those with information on the investigation are urged to call the Willacy County sheriff’s Office at 956-689-5576.