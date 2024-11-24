Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Man found sleeping at the wheel after crashing into apartment

Guadalupe Hernandez IV. Photo credit: Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

A 25-year-old was arrested on a DWI charge after crashing into the bedroom of an apartment early Sunday morning, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as Guadalupe Hernandez IV, was reportedly asleep at the wheel when authorities arrived, the news release added.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into an apartment building at the Willacy County Housing Authority in Raymondville Sunday at around 6:15 a.m.

The vehicle crashed into the window of a bedroom where two children, ages 6 and 9, were sleeping, the release added.

Deputies at the scene found the driver of the vehicle — identified as Hernandez — asleep in the driver’s sleep with the car still on. After deputies woke him up, Hernandez displayed “visible signs of intoxication and further admitted to drinking,” according to the release.

Hernandez was arrested, and an alcohol breathalyzer test revealed his blood alcohol concentration level was “over the legal limit 0.08%.”

Hernandez also faces two counts of endangering a child.