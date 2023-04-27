Winter Texan with Cable Channels Missing Resolve Problem

UPDATE (3/7): The problem is over. Turns out the problem had something to do with their DVR.

Movie date night can proceed at the Doubler residence.

--------------------

HARLINGEN – A Winter Texan residing in the Rio Grande Valley says he doesn't have all the cable channels he was promised. He says he wants to see the full lineup he's being billed for.

Mike Doubler and his wife say watching movies and kicking back is their favorite thing to do. So when their ritual was disrupted, they were not very happy.

"They play a lot of movies that I enjoy. A lot of the older movies," he says.

Doubler says when they showed up and picked up their cable box along with DVR last September they noticed their old cable provider had new ownership.

He says they weren't seeing all the stations on the TV they were used to seeing.

"When we went to watch the channels is when we realized they blocked probably close to 15 channels," Doubler recalls.

He says when he removed the DVR and just put the cable wire into his TV, the blocked channels appeared again.

He notes he's paying the same amount as previous years but was never told there was a change to his plan with a DVR.

Doubler called the new owners of his cable service to complain two to three times a week since then.

He says every time out, it's been a similar answer.

"Basically, 'I can't do anything. You have to talk to this person. Talk to another person.' You go over everything you've stated with the first one, they had no clue," he explains.

Doubler says he was finally told he could get the missing channels activated for an extra $5 monthly fee. He says he doesn't want to pay more and doesn't want any more of the runaround.

"All we would like is to have what we're paying for, and we're not getting it," he notes.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Doubler's cable company, Spectrum, to see if the channels can be restored. Spectrum spokesperson Brian Anderson tells us he would have his team look into Doubler's situation and look for a solution.

Doubler says he and his wife are happy the Spectrum team is looking into the missing channels.

The Better Business Bureau says you need to be aware when signing up for cable packages.

Before you sign, BBB officials say you should ask for a list of the channels you're getting. If one of the channels is missing, make sure to ask your provider immediately to correct the problem.

We also reached out to the Texas Attorney General's Office. We learned there is no regulation for providing cable channels.

Count on us to see if the cable stations were restored for the couple.