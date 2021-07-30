With federal eviction ban set to expire, rental assistance available for Hidalgo County residents
A federal freeze on evictions that's been in place since September of last year is now set to expire.
Hidalgo County wants residents who may be affected to know there is help available.
About $26 million was authorized through the federal treasury to help people from getting evicted. But county leaders say the clock is ticking and those applications need to be submitted soon.
"The CDC had ordered a moratorium, the moratorium has been in place as far as evictions," said Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Director Jaime Longoria.
The order states that evictions couldn't take place during a difficult stretch of a year plagued by COVID. But now that order is expected to expire on Saturday.
