Applications still available for rental assistance in Hidalgo County

Credit: Dennis Capati / MGN Online

Qualifying Hidalgo County residents still have time to apply for rental assistance, the county announced Thursday.

Applications are still open for the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency’s rent relief program for those who have been affected by COVID-19. The agency urged the public to apply before the federal eviction moratorium expires on Saturday, July 31.

To qualify for this program, renters must:

• Qualify for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to

COVID-19

• Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

• Have a combined household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income

Landlords may also apply on behalf of a tenant who meets the criteria, the release stated.

Interested applicants may begin to apply online or call 1-833-209-5023 for more information.