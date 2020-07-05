With hospitals full of coronavirus patients, health system turns to inflatable tent for extra space

Faced with an influx of coronavirus patients and a limited number of hospital beds, South Texas Health System and the city of Weslaco found a temporary solution: an inflatable tent.

The tent, erected at the health system's Weslaco emergency room, could hold 20 patients.

"At this moment, we are seeing more COVID patients than we are seeing non-COVID patients, so depending on the amount of patients, we could be putting COVID patients in there or we could be putting those that do not have COVID — that we don't want in areas where there are other COVID patients," said Wesley Robinson, the assistant chief nursing officer at South Texas Health System.

