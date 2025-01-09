Woman and police searching for owners of cow involved in McAllen collision

A woman from Hidalgo and police are looking for the owner of a calf she hit while driving in McAllen on Monday night.

Daisy Garcia said her daily commute takes her through the area of McColl and Whalen roads in McAllen.

She said she’s recently seen a lot of loose livestock roaming the area, and on Monday she hit a baby cow.

“I heard the sound and I thought it was a dog,” Garcia said. “I walked out and saw it. I was like, 'oh, it wasn't a dog.'"

Garcia called animal control to try and help the calf but it died. She said she also called police to help her track down the calf's owner.

“It belonged to somebody,” Garcia said.

The McAllen Police Department is investigating the incident, but Garcia says they haven't found the calf's owner yet.

Garcia said the incident is upsetting, and her insurance is not willing to cover repair costs.

She’s now looking at an expensive repair bill.

“I wasn't playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’ trying to hit the cow… somebody's responsible for the cow,” Garcia said.

While she continues looking for the owner, Garcia is warning drivers to be extra careful driving at night.

She also has a plea for cattle owners.

“Don't just let them out there 'cause it could cause something worse than this. I was lucky,” Garcia said.

