Woman arrested for possessing narcotics inside the Cameron County Courthouse

A woman was arrested after she brought narcotics into the Cameron County Courthouse on Wednesday.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office said a woman, identified as Allison Renae Wheeler, arrived at the courthouse. As she walked through the security screening, she proceeded to empty her pockets and place her belongings into the security inspection bowl.

A deputy with the sheriff's office saw Wheeler place a small clear plastic Ziploc bag containing a transparent rocky substance inside the bowl.

The sheriff's office said upon noticing what she had done, Wheeler immediately retrieved the bag and tried placing it back into her pocket.

Wheeler was instructed by the deputy to place the items back in the bowl, and after several requests she complied. She was detained and handcuffed, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office the white rocky substance was field tested and came back positive for amphetamines.

Wheeler was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, where she is awaiting arraignment.