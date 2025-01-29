Woman hospitalized following auto-pedestrian accident in Elsa

The Elsa Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that hospitalized a woman, according to a news release.

Elsa police said the accident occurred on Tuesday at around 6:18 p.m. at the intersection of FM 88 and 4th Street.

Responding officers discovered 34-year-old Liliana Reyes had been struck by a 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck that was driven by 18-year-old Dellan Bermudez, according to police. Reyes was walking westbound across FM 88 when she was struck.

Police said Reyes was taken to DHR Health in Edinburg, where she is listed in serious but stable condition. Bermudez remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.