Woman left 4 children in her car in Walmart parking lot, Rio Grande City police say

A woman was arrested on Friday after her four children were found alone in a vehicle at a Walmart parking lot, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department.

Armandina Mandy Pruneda was charged with four counts of abandonment of a child with intent to return in connection with the investigation, according to police.

A police affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News said officers responded to the Walmart located at 4534 East US Highway 83 Friday at around 3:39 p.m. At the scene, officers found the children sitting together in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with Washington license plates.

Surveillance video showed that the children were left unattended in the vehicle with the engine off for 45 minutes, the affidavit stated.

One of the children was “sweating profusely” and “wearing cold weather attire and in direct sunlight, putting him at risk of heat exhaustion,” according to the affidavit.

Police said Pruneda was released from custody on a $12,000 bond on Saturday, Jan. 25