Yaqui Animal Rescue closes intake after reaching capacity

A Sullivan City shelter is not taking in any more dogs after reaching capacity.

Caretakers at Yaqui Animal Rescue say the shelter is too full and support any more animals until further notice.

“We're just at a point of no return,” Yaqui Animal Rescue spokesperson Alyssa Cerroni said.

The shelter says this is the first time in 11 years they’ve had to stop taking in animals.

The shelter is also short on dog food, and is looking for people to adopt or foster the animals they currently have.

Dog food donations can be sent online. The shelter is also asking people to visit their website for more information on adopting or fostering a pet.